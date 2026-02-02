Odisha gets Rs 10,928 crore for Railways in Union Budget 2026

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026-27, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday, has allocated Rs 10,928 crore for railway projects in Odisha, informed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

While addressing a media conference today, the Railway Minister said that a total work worth Rs 90,659 Crore is under progress in the state. This massive investment covers track creation, station redevelopment, and safety enhancements across the entire state, he added.

A total of 59 stations in Odisha have been identified for complete redevelopment under the Amrit Station Scheme, the Minister informed adding that the station modernization is underway with a total investment cost of Rs 2,439 Crore.

According to Vaishnaw, the works at six stations namely Cuttack 2nd Entry, Baripada, Barpali, Bimlagarh, Parlakhemundi and Talcher have been completed.

The Union Minister said that the travel efficiency Odisha has reached new heights with the expansion of premium train services and as many as 6 pairs each of Vande Bharat Express and Amrit Bharat Express services currently operational.

He further mentioned that the railway network has rapidly expanded in Odisha as approximately 2,200 km of tracks have been constructed since 2014, which is more than the entire rail network of Malaysia.

This apart, Odisha has achieved 100% electrification, with 1,559 km of rail lines electrified since 2014, the Railway Minister said. Besides, the railway department has constructed as many as 632 flyovers and underpassses.

Speaking about Kavach, Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that safety upgrades including Kavach deployment with 772 route kilometres in progress out of a total sanctioned 2,922 route kilometres, and electrification.