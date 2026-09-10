Odisha gets investment proposals worth Rs 8417 crore on second day in UAE, 14310 jobs expected

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UAE: On the second day of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Odisha government signed five MoUs and eight investment proposals today.

According to reports, the state government received investment proposals worth Rs 8,417 crore which are expected to generate 14,310 employment opportunities in Odisha.

These investment proposals span various sectors, including Information Technology (IT), real estate, logistics, food processing, agriculture, steel and steel downstream, rare earths, chemicals, aluminium, and the circular economy.

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Taking to his X handle, Majhi said, “The Odisha Investors’ Meet – UAE 2026 has further strengthened Odisha’s position as a preferred destination for global investment. During the second day of our UAE outreach, I engaged with UAE leadership, investors and industry leaders, resulting in investment proposals worth ₹8,417 crore with the potential to create 14,310 employment opportunities.”

“This growing investor confidence is a strong endorsement of Odisha’s industrial potential, strategic advantages and progressive policy environment. We will continue to pursue investments that bring greater value to Odisha, create quality employment and strengthen our industrial ecosystem, while building enduring global partnerships for a prosperous and Samruddha Odisha,” it added.

On the first day yesterday, the strate government had signed MoUs with International Holding Company (IHC) and Adani Group for 14 new projects. An investment of about Rs 2,10,500 crore will be invested in the proposed projects which expected to create about 8,68,200 jobs in the state.