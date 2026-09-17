Odisha gears up for Grand Vishwakarma Puja celebrations today

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Bhubaneswar: Odia people across the state are celebrating the grand Vishwakarma Puja today as devotees flock to industrial pockets to pray to Lord Vishwakarma the architect-cum-toolman.

As per reports, the worshipping is magnificent in Paradip and Anugola. In the port city of Paradip, the festival has turned out in a colourful way as the city wears a festive look. This year lord Vishwakarma will be worshipped at 30 puja mandaps at different places in the city.

To keep the situation peaceful, 15 platoon police forces have been deployed and 66 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city for security purpose.

Similarly in Anugola, Lord Vishwakarma will be worshipped at as many as 19 puja mandaps. A major attraction will be a structure at Swargapur constructed along the lines of Indra Sabha.

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Different departments and associations of NALCO Nagar are celebrating Vishwakarma puja this year, too. The tradition has been being celebrated in NALCO for 42 years now.

A coordination meeting between NALCO administration and puja committees was held today, before the celebration, to ensure the puja celebrations end in peace. Measures to control crowds, traffic and security have been given high priority.

The festival will be celebrated till September 24 and several places are expected to be kept busy for the entire duration.