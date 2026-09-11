Odisha Gears Up for 2027 Panchayat and Urban Body Polls, Door-to-Door Voter Survey from Oct 26

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Bhubaneswar: Preparations have begun for the 2027 Panchayat and Municipal Elections in Odisha.

The State Election Commission will conduct a door-to-door voter survey from October 26 to November 7. A state-level training programme for Master Trainers for the survey will be organized on September 23.

The Master Trainers will later impart training to trainers at the district and block levels.

The State Election Commission has written to all District Collectors and all Municipal Commissioners to complete the survey and voter list related work as per the prescribed timeline and to extend necessary cooperation to the survey teams.

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Through this survey, the data of voters for the 2027 elections will be verified and the process of including eligible new voters in the list will be taken forward.

January 1, 2027 has been fixed as the cut-off date. That is, new voters will be included on the basis of this date. On the same day, the draft voter list will also be prepared. After necessary procedures and corrections, the final voter list will be published on February 10, 2027.

In Odisha, the three-tier Panchayat elections and Municipal elections were last held in 2022. In the Panchayat elections, Ward Members, Sarpanchs, Panchayat Samiti Members and Zilla Parishad Members were elected. Similarly, in the municipal elections, representatives were chosen for Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and NACs.

Now, keeping in view the next general elections in 2027, the State Election Commission has started early preparations, with the door-to-door survey for preparation of voter list as the first major step.