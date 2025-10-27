Odisha fully prepared to tackle Cyclone Montha impact: Revenue and DM Minister Suresh Pujari

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is fully prepared to tackle the impact of Cyclone Montha, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

While reviewing the situation, the Minister assured that comprehensive preparations are underway as Cyclone Montha approaches Odisha.

The state machinery has been placed on high alert, and evacuation efforts have been accelerated in vulnerable districts, he said adding that so far, around 3,000 people have been moved to relief centers across the state.

While speaking about the government’s further evacuation plans, Pujari said that 32,528 people may be shifted in the coming days, with 35,612 expected to be relocated across eight districts.

A total of 1,445 relief centers have been readied, including 62 in Malkangiri, 247 in Koraput, 104 in Nabarangpur, 100 in Kalahandi, 129 in Ganjam, and 41 in Kandhamal, he mentioned.

So far, as many as 15 pregnant women have been moved to hospitals, with arrangements in place to shift 760 more but overall, 2,747 pregnant women may require evacuation, he informed.

Advertisement

The Minister further said that a total of 140 response teams have been stationed in potentially affected districts, comprising 24 ODRAF teams, 5 NDRF teams and 111 Fire Service teams. Besides, government officials and disaster response units are already on the ground ensuring swift and coordinated action.

The impact of Cyclone Montha on Odisha is expected to begin from October 28, with rainfall already reported in several districts. Some regions are likely to experience heavy rain tonight.

Minister Pujari emphasized that the cyclone’s impact may not be severe, according to the latest weather forecasts. The government is closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive steps as per the IMD’s forecasts.

In Gajapati district, about 339 locations have been identified as landslide-prone, with similar alerts issued for other hilly areas.

Citizens are advised not to leave their homes during heavy rainfall and those living in weak or non-concrete houses are urged to move to nearby relief centers.

“All departments are in constant communication, and focus is on ensuring timely execution of all tasks. The government is fully prepared to safeguard lives and property,” said Minister Pujari.

Also Read: All Schools And Anganwadi Centres To Remain Closed In Khurda District For Impending Cyclone Montha