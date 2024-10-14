Odisha forms Task Force to check migration of labourers, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has formed a Task Force with an aim to check labour migration from State, informed the Information and Public Relationship Department.

As per the notification issued by the department, the high-level Task Force has been formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, who also heads the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment along with the Energy Department.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida, who is also the Minister of Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti, and Tourism, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, and Ministers of other different departments along with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and secretaries of the concerned departments have been included in the Task Force as its members.

According to reports, the high-level task force will study the problems of the labourers in Odisha and solve them. It will also discuss with them regarding the migration of the workers from the State and decide the ways and means to stop it. This apart, the high-level task force will also give approval for implementation of decisions taken by the government organizations.

The task force will function from the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department at Lok Seva Bhawan and will meet at least once in every six months to review the development of works done for the eradication of migration.

The Experts, educationists and the NGOs, which are affiliated to United Nations (UN), who have done exceptional works for abolition of migration will be invited to attend the meeting.