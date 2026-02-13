Odisha: Former Union Minister Kanhucharan Lenka passes away

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Senior politician Kanucharan Lenka passed away at the age of 86 in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Kanucharan Lenka was a former Union Minister. He was the Minister of State for Railways and Agriculture in the Union Government. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament of India, as an MP from Odisha.

Advertisement

He served as the Railway Minister and Agriculture Minister in the P. V. Narasimha Rao government. Before this, he was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly and served as a Minister in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.