Odisha forester suspended over alleged illegal tree felling, financial irregularities

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Nabarangpur: The Forest Department has suspended Bipin Kumar Harijan, Forester of the Maidalpur Section under the Dabugaon Range in Nabarangpur district, over allegations of unauthorised tree felling and financial irregularities.

The action relates to the alleged illegal felling of Eucalyptus trees and financial irregularities along the Deoband-Jamadarpara road during Harijan’s posting in the Mohara Section of the Jharigaon Range.

According to reports, a show-cause notice was issued to the official seeking an explanation over the alleged irregularities. His response was subsequently found to be unsatisfactory.

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Following this, the Nabarangpur Divisional Forest Officer ordered his suspension late at night.

Further departmental proceedings are expected.

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