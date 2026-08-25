Odisha: Food Safety Dept conducts raids at sweet shops of Pahala, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The Food Safety Department has intensified raids on sweets shops in the Pahala area on the outskirts of the state capital.

With the festive season approaching, the Health Department has stepped up its drive. An on-the-spot testing facility, the Food Safety on Wheels van, is being used to check the quality of chhena, paneer and sweets sold in various shops.

Officials said Pahala is famous for its sweets and has a distinct identity. Roadside shops in the area were raided by food safety officers who collected samples of sweets, chhena and paneer to check for adulteration.

The department is checking if fake paneer and harmful chemicals are being used to make chhena and paneer, which are then used to prepare sweets. The samples are being tested immediately in the mobile food safety van, and wherever violations are found, strict action along with heavy fines is being taken.

During the raid, officials found that many shops were not maintaining hygiene. Flies were found hovering over sweets, and the storage condition of the sweets was not proper.

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Shop owners said they have no problem with the government conducting tests as they maintain quality.

Officials said if any adulteration or use of harmful chemicals is found in the instant test or in the detailed lab report, action will be taken and heavy fines will be imposed.

At present, raids are continuing in all sweet shops in the Pahala area. Every shop is being inspected, and action will be taken against those found selling adulterated or health-hazardous sweets.

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