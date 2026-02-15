Odisha focuses on voter roll accuracy as CEO engages radio broadcasters for awareness drive

Advertisement

Odisha has stepped up efforts to strengthen the accuracy and inclusiveness of electoral rolls, with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R.S. Gopalan engaging radio broadcasters to enhance public awareness and ensure wider participation in the voter registration process.

The initiative comes as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which aims to update and verify voter lists across the state. Officials highlighted that accurate electoral rolls are critical to maintaining the integrity of elections and ensuring that every eligible citizen is able to exercise their democratic right.

At a state-level capacity-building workshop held in Bhubaneswar, the CEO emphasised the importance of including all eligible voters while preventing the inclusion of ineligible entries. He noted that strengthening the revision process requires coordinated efforts between election officials, media platforms, and public outreach channels.

Radio broadcasters were identified as key partners in expanding awareness, particularly in rural and remote areas where radio continues to serve as an accessible and trusted medium of communication. Officials said broadcasters can play an important role in informing citizens about voter registration procedures, correction of details, and submission of claims and objections related to electoral rolls.

The workshop also provided detailed guidance on the voter registration process for individuals who have recently turned 18, as well as those who need to update their personal information. Officials encouraged broadcasters to actively disseminate accurate and timely information to help reduce errors and improve participation.

Participants were introduced to digital tools such as the ECINet App, which allows citizens and officials to access electoral services and streamline the revision process. Discussions also covered SIR mapping and technical aspects of electoral roll management, with an emphasis on improving efficiency and transparency.

Senior officials including Additional CEO Sushant Kumar Mishra, Deputy CEO Laxmi Prasad Sahu, Financial Advisor Sanjay Kumar Lugun, and Public Relations Officer Bijayananda Mallik attended the workshop. Representatives from radio stations across Odisha also participated and shared feedback on strengthening outreach efforts.

The engagement reflects Odisha’s broader focus on ensuring accurate and inclusive voter rolls ahead of future electoral exercises. By involving media stakeholders and strengthening awareness efforts, election authorities aim to minimise errors, expand voter coverage, and improve overall electoral preparedness in the state.