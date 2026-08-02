Odisha Floods: Jajpur, Baleshwar, Bhadrak worst hit, informs Revenue Min

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Bhubaneswar: The flood situation situation has improved across Odisha, but there is risk of danger in the state throughout the monsoon season, informed Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.

Keeping in mind about the flood situation,the government has started extensive preparations. Currently, 23 districts of the state have been affected by the floods.

According to the minister, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur remain the worst-hit districts, while parts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Cuttack also suffered the impact of flooding. The government has begun extensive damage assessment to determine losses to homes, crops and public infrastructure.

Teams from the Agriculture and Revenue departments have been deployed to conduct field surveys in affected areas. Reports of damaged houses have already been received from several districts, while officials have also been directed to submit detailed reports on losses to vegetable crops.

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The district collectors have been asked to assess the damage within 72 hours of the release of water. To prevent disease outbreaks, the Panchayati Raj, Health and Housing & Urban Development departments have been instructed that all water sources including borewells, dams, wells are being treated. The administration is making arrangements to provide safe drinking water to the people until the water is treated.

The Water Resources Department has also been instructed to immediately repair breached embankments to strengthen flood protection.

The government is simultaneously assessing the condition of schools and Anganwadi centres that may have been damaged during the floods. Based on the reports, financial assistance will be provided for their repair and restoration.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said Odisha has already received Rs 500 crore in central assistance even before formally seeking additional financial aid. The state government said restoration, rehabilitation and damage assessment will continue until normalcy is fully restored.