Odisha floods: 6 districts affected, over 200,000 evacuated, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said six districts of the state have been affected by floods, with authorities intensifying evacuation, rescue and relief operations amid continuing rainfall and rising river levels.

Majhi said he travelled by road to Jajpur and Bhadrak districts to assess the flood situation on the ground and review relief measures on Monday.

“Yesterday, I travelled by road to assess the flood situation in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts,” Majhi told the media.

He said 10 blocks, 270 villages and one urban area in Jajpur have been affected. The administration evacuated more than 200,000 people, with 77,680 people moved to safer locations and 291 relief camps established.

“In Bhadrak district, four blocks comprising 134 villages and one urban area have been affected, with 196,240 people facing either total or partial impact from the floods,” the Chief Minister said.

Majhi said Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Kendrapara have also reported flood impacts, taking the number of affected districts to six.

“Baleswar and Bhadrak have faced the impact multiple times,” he said, adding that 39 NDRF teams and 51 Fire Service units have been fully deployed for rescue operations.

The Chief Minister said the government has provided financial assistance of Rs 136 crore in two to three instalments and indicated that some restrictions could be relaxed after assessing the situation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, more than 300 students were affected after floodwaters entered Pattamundai Kulsahi Ashram School in Kendrapara district.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said authorities were following the same Standard Operating Procedures adopted during previous floods, including the distribution of dry rations and free community kitchen facilities.

Dhamnagar, Bhandaripokhari, Chandbali and Tihidi blocks are currently affected, with 20-22 panchayats inundated in Dhamnagar alone.

According to IMD reports on August 15, 429 villages across 52 blocks had been affected by floodwater, while 79 rescue teams were deployed.

The Central Water Commission has warned of flash-flood risks in parts of Odisha, while the IMD has forecast further heavy rainfall and issued an alert for 11 districts.

Authorities continue to monitor vulnerable areas and coordinate evacuation, relief distribution and medical preparedness.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Former Junior Engineer Chita Ranjana Parida awarded rigorous imprisonment