Odisha flood situation: Schools closed in Jajpur and Bhadrak today

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Jajpur/Bhadrak: Schools across several parts of Jajpur and Bhadrak district of Odisha will remain closed today due to on-going flood conditions and incessant heavy rainfall.

As per reports, as many as 314 schools in eight blocks of Jajpur district including Dasarathpur and Bari were declared holiday today as decided by the district administration.

Following the direction by District Collector, the District Education Officer issued an order to this effect.

Meanwhile, 265 Anganwadi centres in four blocks of Bhadrak district were shut, taking serious view of the flood situation.

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In a precautionary step taken to prevent harm to any, the concerned Anganwadi centres of Bhadrak, Tihidi, Chandbali and Dhamnagar blocks will remain closed today.

So, all the government, government-aided, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and private primary, upper primary, high schools and higher secondary schools along with the anganwadis situated across the above mentioned district will remain closed today.

Keeping in mind the safety of the students, the district authorities have taken this decision to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

Also read: Rainfall In Odisha To Increase Yet Again As IMD Predicts Fresh Low Pressure Area By August 22