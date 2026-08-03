Odisha flood relief compensation: Rs 1.20 lakh for fully damaged houses

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said on Monday that 22 districts, 85 blocks and 15 urban areas have been affected by the floods. More than 8.63 lakh people have been impacted.

Speaking on the assessment, the Minister said relief operations will continue until the situation normalizes. Compensation will be provided as per SDRF/STRF norms.

Compensation details:

Fully damaged pucca house: Rs 1,20,000; Partially damaged pucca house: Rs 6,500; Partially damaged kutcha house: Rs 4,000; Hut damaged: Rs 8,000; Cattle shed: Rs 3,000; Crop loss in rainfed land: Rs 8,500 per hectare, Crop loss in irrigated land: Rs 17,000 per hectare; Loss of life: Rs 4,00,000;

Livestock: Cow – Rs 37,500; Buffalo/Bullock – Rs 32,000; Calf – Rs 20,000; Goat/Sheep – Rs 4,000.

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Flood impact figures:

The floods have affected 656 panchayats and 1,458 villages. A total of 8,63,909 people were affected and 2,67,301 people were evacuated. 529 relief camps were operated to shelter the displaced.

The government has assured that damage assessment is underway and compensation will be disbursed soon.