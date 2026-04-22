Odisha Flags ₹48,448 Crore Audit Backlog: 85,000 Reports Pending Across 27 Departments

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Odisha’s Finance Department just raised a huge alarm regarding a large pile of pending internal audit reports and objections—the backlog adds up to a staggering ₹48,448 crore. After looking over reports up to September 2025 from 27 departments, the government found 8,214 audit reports and a whopping 77,413 audit objections still sitting untouched. This backlog highlights severe systemic lapses in accountability and fiscal management, with the Finance Department describing the situation as a matter of “grave concern” for the state’s governance.

These financial irregularities aren’t small either. The audit reports mention misused government funds, unpaid dues, and advances that haven’t been settled—various problems lasted for 10 or 20 years. Since a large number of the accountable officials have retired or died, fixing blame or actually recovering money and taking disciplinary action has become almost impossible. That inaction means the state keeps losing money, year after year.

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Trying to get things back on track, Additional Secretary Sagarika Hota sent out a firm directive to Financial Advisers along with their aides in all departments except Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Public Enterprises. She told them to personally keep an eye on these unresolved reports and run regular reviews to clear them up faster. The Finance Department is also pushing internal auditors to focus on these old cases during inspections and to guide offices directly to help settle outstanding issues.

Looking ahead, the state plans to centralize the review process for departments with poor financial records—anything to stop this kind of backlog from building up again. The latest directive stresses the urgency of taking action against negligent officials before records disappear or before those responsible can’t be reached because they passed away or retired. This crackdown aims to restore financial discipline and recover public funds that have been tied up in red tape for decades.