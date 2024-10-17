Odisha: Fishing boat capsizes in sea, 6 fishermen rescued, watch

Jaleswar: A fishing boat capsized in the sea. As many as six fishermen were rescued. The fishing boat sank near the Talsari estuary in Balasore district of Odisha.

As per reports, due to high tide in the sea, it was difficult to balance the fishing boats for the boatmen. Accordingly, the said boat sank due to collision with another boat.

Fortunately, six fishermen who were in the boat have been rescued. Out of them health condition of two fishermen are critical. They have been admitted to the Hospital in Digha.

On the other hand, the owner of the sunk boat said that such an accident took place in the sea about 2 km from the Talasari beach off Odisha coast. The Ilish fishes, fishing net along with the boat was sunk in the sea.

Watch the video: