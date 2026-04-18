Odisha: Fishing banned in sea, rivers till June 16 for breeding season

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Kakatpur: Fishing banned in sea, rivers till June 16 for breeding season. A 61-day ban on fishing in rivers and seas has been imposed in Odisha by the State Marine Fisheries Department.

The restriction is in place from April 15 to June 16 every year, as this period is the breeding season for fish.

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Following the ban, fishing nets and boats have been seen tied up at various ghats of the Devi River near Astarang in Puri district, leaving the river deserted.

The restriction is aimed at ensuring the physical growth of fish and allowing them to reproduce. An increase in the fish population helps sustain the livelihood of fishermen in the long run.