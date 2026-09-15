Odisha Fire Services launches surprise fire safety checks across Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Fire Services department has launched fire-safety arrangements surprise inspections on Tuesday across Bhubaneswar. The surprise fire-safety inspection will be launched in malls, shops, commercial establishments, apartments, hospitals, offices and educational institutions.

The authorities have warned that action will be taken against the any establishment found lacking adequate safety measures.

The special drive is being launched today as part of the ‘Safe Odisha, Developed Odisha’ initiative (Surakshita Odisha, Bikashita Odisha). The ‘Safe Odisha, Developed Odisha’ campaign has been launched, effective from September 15, to ensure the strict implementation of fire safety regulations. The inspection drive will continue for one month starting today.

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The inspection teams will inspect various malls, offices, cinema halls, and residential buildings to access fire safety measure in these places.

With the grace period now over, all government and private entities must remain vigilant regarding fire safety compliance. If they fail to produce a fire safety certificate or install the required safety equipment then they will be strictly penalised.

The Fire Department is undertaking multiple initiatives, ranging from surveying buildings that require fire safety certification to establishing an AI-based database, a control room, and a dedicated WhatsApp number, as well as providing a toll-free number for lodging complaints regarding difficulties faced during the licensing process.