Odisha: Fire in Balasore, furniture and money turns into ashes

Soro: There was a fire in Balasore district of Odisha, a house allegedly went up in flames late at night in Raintira village which comes under Amariaagnipur Panchayat, Khaira Tehsil, Balasore.

According to reports, the house reportedly belonged to Sanatan Das. The house burnt down completely destroying the furniture inside. The family as usual had their dinner and went to bed. Later, all of a sudden fire broke out in the house late at night.

The family smelling the smoke from the fire called the villagers as well as informed the Fire Department. The fire department reached the scene and controlled the fire.

However, the damage was already done. According to the reports, the fire destroyed lakhs worth furniture along with forty thousand cash kept for his son’s marriage.