Odisha: Female Medical PG student attempts suicide, consumes 30 tablets

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Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a first-year postgraduate (PG) medical student reportedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming around 30 tablets at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Samablpur district today.

Lal Mohan Nayak, the in-charge Director of VIMSAR, confirmed the incident saying that the girl became critical after consuming around 30 tablets. Soon, she was rescued and admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of VIMSAR. Currently she is undergoing treatment and her condition is stable, he added.

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While speaking about the reason behind the incident, Nayak said that it is not immediately known under what circumstances the student consumed the tablets but a detailed probe will be initiated once she recovers and action will be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that she had some complaint with the concerned Head of the Department regarding her duty schedule.