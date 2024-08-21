Odisha felicitates Indian men’s hockey team for getting Bronze Medal at Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today felicitated Indian Men’s Hockey team for winning the Bronze Medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympic.

After landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, the hockey team held a roadshow from the airport to the Kalinga Stadium with thousands of people and hundreds of folk artists joining the roadshow.

A Vijay Utsav, a grand celebration was held at the Kalinga Stadium in the presence of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and other dignitaries.

Later, in the evening, a felicitation ceremony was held at the Lok Seva Bhawan during which the Chief Minister along with his deputies – Kanaka Bardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Sports Minister, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg felicitated the players and support staff.

While prize money of Rs 15 lakh was given to each player, Rs 10 lakh each was given to the support staff, Rs 50 lakh to PR Sreejesh, and Rs 4 crore for Odisha’s star, Amit Rohidas.

It is to be noted here that the Indian team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh and featuring Odia star Amit Rohidas, clinched the Bronze Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

