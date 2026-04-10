Odisha Fast-Tracks Gramodaya Scheme in 10 Maoist-Hit Districts: Land Titles & Service Delivery Focus

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The Odisha government has decided to speed up the ‘Gramodaya’ campaign across 10 Maoist-affected districts, aiming to boost grassroots development and win back public trust. After a high-level meeting led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Padhee told the collectors of Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, and Rayagada to push the program forward without delay.

Gramodaya is a targeted outreach effort built to close the trust gap between state officials and tribal communities in these conflict zones. The main idea is to bring core services and government schemes straight to people’s doorsteps. By making sure basic amenities actually reach villagers, the state hopes to counteract extremism and help pull these marginalized regions into the broader economic and social mainstream.

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One top priority currently is identifying landless households in 484 villages across 39 blocks. District teams have to finish these surveys and provide land titles to eligible families under the Vasundhara scheme by May 15. The administration also wants district officials to issue key documents—like residence, income, caste, and legal heir certificates—using the e-District portal, so people don’t get stuck in bureaucratic delays when they need welfare.

To keep things moving, the state plans to fill empty positions in the Revenue Department throughout these 10 districts, making the local administration stronger. Collectors have been told to stay on top of accurate record-keeping, do regular reviews, and capture the program’s impact through multimedia “success stories.” Padhee is pushing officials to give constructive feedback, so Gramodaya keeps getting better and makes a real difference in these sensitive areas.