Odisha faces deficit in downpour, records 39 percent less rainfall than normal till June 23

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that Odisha has received 39 percent less rainfall than normal till June 23.

According to reports given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, districts including Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Balangir, and Puri have received less rain recording rainfall departures of 69 percent, 65 percent, 62 percent and 70 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted that there high chances of respite from heat in the upcoming days as Monsoon is likely to reach all the districts of the state within next 2 to 3 days.

As predicted by the weatherman, heavy rain is likely to lash all over Odisha from June 25.

The weather department has predicted that monsoon will touch all districts of Odisha in the next three to four days. The department has forecasted thunderstorms with lightning in the state from June 23 to 26.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nuapada, Bolangir, Subarnapur and Jagatsinghpur today.

Also Read: Very Heavy Rains To Drench Odisha From June 25