Odisha extends UG admission timeline due to flood situation

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has announced a revised timeline for Phase-I admission into undergraduate courses in Higher Education Institutions for the academic session 2026-27 in view of the prevailing flood situation in the State.

According to an official notification, the decision was taken to address the difficulties being faced by students and higher education institutions in flood-affected areas. The revised schedule will apply to admissions in all (+3) Degree institutions participating under SAMS, including State Public Universities, Government, Aided, Unaided and Law Colleges.

Under the revised schedule for the third and final selection round, candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutions for admission by 5:00 pm on August 5, 2026. Institutions have been directed to complete data updation for admitted students in the e-Space portal by 9:00 pm on the same day.

The Waiting or Spot Selection Round, the list of waitlisted applicants will be published in the HEI’s e-Space and in the student login on August 8, 2026 at 12:00 Noon, based on actual vacancies as on August 5. Interested waitlisted applicants will have to report physically for submission of CAF along with relevant documents at their respective institutes between August 10, 2026 11:00 AM and August 11, 2026 4:00 PM.

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Candidates must appear in person, though a representative with valid ID proof will also be permitted to report on their behalf. The merit list among the reported waitlisted applicants will be published on the Notice Board and Website of the institutes and communicated to selected applicants via phone call or SMS on August 12, 2026 at 2:00 PM.

Document validation, final admission and collection of admission fees will be done directly by the institutes in online mode through net banking, bank challan, NEFT or UPI, and admission updation will be done in the e-space of the institutes between August 13, 2026 10:00 AM and August 14, 2026 5:00 PM.

The Higher Education Department further stated that the schedule for the Phase-II admission process will be announced separately at a later date.

The Phase-I admission in Round 3 was scheduled from July 30 to August 1.