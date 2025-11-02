Odisha extends e-KYC deadline for PDS beneficiaries till December 31

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government extended the deadline for Aadhaar-based e-KYC of beneficiaries who are getting Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities under the National and State Food Security Schemes.

As per the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, the deadline for e-KYC verification for PDS beneficiaries has been extended till December 31, 2025.

The department informed that currently the e-KYC verification is being carried out across 11,827 Fair Price Shops, 314 Block Offices, and 64 Urban Local Body Offices, where Ration Card Management Centres are operational.

The department further said that the beneficiaries who have not completed their e-KYC process till now due to any reason can do it at their nearest Fair Price Shop or Ration Card Management Centre on before the December 31, 2025.

The department, however, clarified that the PDS beneficiaries who are yet to complete their e-KYC verification will continue to receive their monthly PDS commodities as usual.