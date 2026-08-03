Odisha Expands BBSA Benefits, Raises Income Limit to ₹5 Lakh for Divyang Assistance

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The Odisha government has broadened access to financial assistance for persons with disabilities by substantially relaxing the income eligibility criteria under the Bhima Bhoi Bhinnakshyama Samarthya Abhiyan (BBSA) scheme, a move expected to bring many more families within its ambit.

The revised guidelines raise the annual family income ceiling for availing free assistive devices from ₹2.40 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Beneficiaries falling within this expanded income bracket will also be eligible for educational scholarships, significantly widening the scope of support available under the scheme.

The changes also introduce a revised contribution model for the supply of assistive devices based on household income. Families earning between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh annually will now be required to pay 25% of the cost of the devices, while the Odisha government will subsidize the remaining 75%. For households with an annual income exceeding ₹10 lakh, beneficiaries will bear 50% of the total cost.

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The updated framework replaces the earlier system, under which only families with an annual income of up to ₹2.40 lakh received assistive devices free of cost. Those earning above that threshold were eligible for the devices only at a 50% subsidized rate, regardless of their income level.

The state has also eased the eligibility norms for educational assistance under the BBSA scheme. Until now, children of persons with disabilities pursuing studies beyond Class 10 could receive scholarships only if their family’s annual income did not exceed ₹2.40 lakh.

With the revised guidelines, that income limit has been increased to ₹5 lakh, allowing a larger number of students from families of persons with disabilities to qualify for financial support for higher education.

By expanding both the income threshold and the subsidy structure, the Odisha government aims to extend the benefits of the BBSA scheme to a broader section of persons with disabilities and their families, while reducing the financial burden of accessing assistive devices and continuing education.