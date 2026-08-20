Odisha exempts electric, methanol and ethanol-fuelled transport vehicles from permit fees

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Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, the Odisha government has exempted all battery-powered (electric), methanol and ethanol fuelled transport vehicles plying in the state from permit fee.

As per a notification issued by the Commerce and Transport Department of the state government, the decision to exempt the electric, methanol and ethanol-fuelled transport vehicles from permit fees has been taken with an aim to promote environment-friendly transport system in the state.

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As per the new decision, all the eligible vehicles will be issued appropriate permits by the transport authorities without any permit fee. However, goods transport vehicles with Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) less than 3000 kg will be excluded from this fee waiver scheme.

As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it will be mandatory to obtain a permit for all these vehicles, but no permit fee will have to be paid for it. Along with this, it is equally necessary to comply with all the prevailing rules like valid registration of the vehicles, insurance, fitness certificate, pollution control certificate and payment of other government taxes.

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