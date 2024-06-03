Odisha: Excise Department in Cuttack seizes huge amount of liquor, 6 arrested

Cuttack: The Excise Department in Cuttack has seized a huge amount of liquor, and has arrested as many as six people in this connection. The report in this regard has been obtained on Monday.

According to reports, the Choudwar Excise Department of Cuttack district had raided various places in Choudwar and Tangi areas and seized a large amount of liquor.

Reports further said that, six people were arrested during this entire liquor seizure. Trinath Mohanty of Gandhi chakk area. Raju Sethi of Manguli Street, Nand Kishore Sahu, Premanand Sahu of Chudakhia Bazar, Satish Behera and Sangram Pradhan are said to have been arrested and taken to court.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter. Recently excise officials in January 17, 2024 seized 960 litres of country liquor from near the Bellevue Square in Cuttack City and arrested two persons

Acting on a tip-off, a special squad of the Excise Department inspected a Bolero car at the Bellevue Square and seized 960 litres of the country liquor from the vehicle.

The officers also arrested two persons from the spot whom they identified as Deepak Panda and Gautam Pradhan from Tigiria area of Cuttack district. Both of them were forwarded to the court after their arrest.

The market value of the seized country liquor is assumed to be over Rs 3 lakh, said sources adding that the inspection was conducted while the liquor was being smuggled to Cuttack City from Athagarh area.