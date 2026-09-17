Odisha EV Ranking Slips to 8th in NITI Aayog Mobility Index

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s push toward clean transportation has registered measurable gains in energy readiness and network deployment, yet faster progress in competing states has caused it to lose ground on the national leaderboard, according to an annual performance assessment released by NITI Aayog.

The state’s overall India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) score climbed to 55 out of 100 in the State and Union Territory Profiles 2025 report, rising six points from its 2024 tally of 49. Despite outperforming the national average of 42, Odisha slipped one spot to finish eighth among 36 states and Union Territories nationwide. When benchmarked strictly against its peer group of 17 large states, it secured the fifth position. The top-performing territory in the country achieved an overall score of 84.

The central think tank’s evaluation tracks progress across three core pillars, with Odisha demonstrating uneven acceleration across the board. The state recorded its sharpest year-on-year advancement in charging infrastructure readiness, leaping 14 points to a score of 57, compared against a national ceiling of 97. Transport electrification edged up two points to 58, against a country best of 77. Research and innovation status remained the weakest broad vertical, posting 45 points despite a modest four-point improvement from the previous cycle, far below the national benchmark of 94.

A closer look at the underlying metrics exposes sharp disparities between policy adoption and commercial uptake. Odisha achieved perfect scores of 100 in private electric vehicle registrations, regulatory building bye-laws for EV readiness, uninterrupted power availability, overarching government initiatives, and capital subsidies for charging facilities. Parity between electricity and conventional fuel prices was also evaluated strongly at 90 points.

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In contrast, consumer financial incentives and freight transition registered near-total stagnation. Odisha received a score of just 2 points for purchase incentives and 18 points for commercial EV registrations. Metrics tracking innovation and generation capacity also lagged: patent filings scored 9, renewable energy capacity settled at 21, the charger-to-vehicle ratio recorded 37, and the local EV startup environment stood at 46.

Moderate traction was observed in research and development initiatives as well as charging infrastructure development programs, each scoring 67 points. Broader transitional initiatives and operational support measures both hovered at 50 points.

NITI Aayog highlighted Odisha’s policy allowing state government employees to secure interest-free salary advances for purchasing electric vehicles as a distinctive strength.

To overcome structural bottlenecks, the agency advised the state administration to introduce targeted subsidies for EV conversion kits, lower power tariffs for public charging operators, and roll out enhanced purchase incentives. It also recommended establishing designated low-emission zones, setting aside dedicated parking spaces for clean-energy vehicles, setting up specialized research centers for technical skill development, and instituting a single-window clearance mechanism to accelerate charging grid expansion.

Odisha spans a geographic territory of 1,55,707 square kilometers with an estimated population of 4.46 crore, according to 2025 National Commission on Population estimates. Its Gross State Domestic Product for the 2024–25 fiscal year was pegged at ₹5.2 lakh crore by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.