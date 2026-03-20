Odisha EOW Arrests Chhattisgarh Builder in ₹9.6 Cr Mayurbhanj DMF Scam

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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police has arrested a builder from Chhattisgarh, Brajesh Mishra, for a huge embezzlement scam—almost ₹9.56 crore—linked to District Mineral Foundation funds in Mayurbhanj. They arrested him on Tuesday, brought him to Bhubaneswar, and got him remanded after a local court appearance in Chhattisgarh.

This whole thing started when the chief manager of Bank of India, Baripada branch spotted suspicious transactions from the DMF trust account. Turns out, back in April 2024, a group of fraudsters used cloned cheques to pull off the scam and siphon off the money. So far, EOW managed to block ₹5.04 crore and freeze another ₹13.56 lakh across 33 bank accounts.

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Following the money trail, investigators found ₹98 lakh and ₹49 lakh parked in Mishra’s two construction firms. Then, ₹14.19 lakh landed straight in his personal account, while the rest was scattered across several other accounts to cover their tracks. This arrest is a big deal—Mishra seems to be part of a slick inter-state syndicate that’s been running for four years across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

EOW has already nabbed three others: Pomesh Tembhare, Ghanshyam Ahuja, and Ajmir Mondal, from different states. And now, with Mishra in custody, investigators have fresh leads and are chasing down the rest of the syndicate, including its alleged kingpin.