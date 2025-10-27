Odisha Energy Department gears up to deal with possible impact of cyclone ‘Montha’ and speedy restoration work

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the impending cyclone ‘Montha’, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the preparedness of various government departments to deal with the possible impact of the cyclone. The meeting was attended by Development Commissioner, ACS and Special Relief Commissioner, Principal Secretary, Power Department and Secretaries of other departments.

The Power Department presented its preparedness and steps taken to mitigate the possible impact of the cyclone on the power infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state. DISCOMs and OPTCL are closely monitoring the pre-cyclone and post-cyclone operations for quick response and restoration.

Preventive maintenance has been completed at primary and distribution sub-stations (33 KV/11 KV lines), adequate stock of critical equipment like transformers, power poles and conductors has been secured. The department has ensured availability of essential commodities at identified locations and has arranged pole masters, man-lifters and tree cutters for speedy restoration work.

Special arrangements have been made to deploy technical teams immediately, personnel and equipment at the locations within a short time. A central control room is functioning 24×7 in each DISCOM to coordinate with the field teams and provide real-time support. Coordination with call centres has also been strengthened to keep the affected consumers informed about the restoration progress.

In addition, several proactive steps have already been taken to strengthen the system. Lightning arresters have been installed at important locations, more than 8000 manpower (TPSODL and TPWODL), and sufficient number of vehicles have been deployed to deal with any emergency.

Mobile distribution sub-stations are being prepared for deployment, additional transport stores are operational in addition to the main store to ensure timely availability of commodities. Tower wagons have been deployed in TPSODL areas for tree cutting and trimming, and interposing poles have been installed to strengthen weak line sections. ASKA lights, DG sets and water pumps have also been provided in each division to support emergency restoration work.

Special arrangements have been made to maintain power supply to hospitals, water supply systems and other vital services. Special focus has been given to eight high-alert districts – Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

Consumers can report power-related emergencies through the 24×7 toll-free helpline number 1912. The department is appealing to citizens to stay indoors during strong winds, avoid contact with electrical appliances during rain or floods and keep children away from waterlogged areas.

The Department of Energy is committed to ensuring public safety and reliable power supply through proactive planning, real-time monitoring, and coordinated response with district administrations and disaster management authorities.