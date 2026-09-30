Odisha ends 2026 monsoon with 29% excess rainfall

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha received 29% excess rain in the four-months-long southwest monsoon season, which is set to conclude today.

The four-month monsoon season, starting from June 1 and ending on September 30, had started on an extremely deficit note but it had ended rather wet.

In Odisha, by June itself, the state faced nearly 47% deficit rainfall. But numerous weather systems formed over the Bay of Bengal led to spells of heavy rainfall in Odisha in July and August, reducing the deficit.

The state had already reached the cumulative amount of normal seasonal rainfall by the end of August.

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Another factor of above-normal and excess rainfall was repeated flood like situation in north Odisha and Mahanadi basin experienced a marginal flood like condition in near last of monsoon.

According to rainfall data available till September 25, Odisha had received 1,453.1 mm of rainfall, against the normal 1,125.7 mm during the period. This translates to around 29% excess rainfall.

The 2026 monsoon had started on a weaker note in June with a deficit, but the next few months recorded a rapid reversal with a surplus of rain across the state.