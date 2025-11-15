Odisha: Elephant falls into a well in Kantabanji, Rescue efforts underway

Advertisement

Kantabanji: An elephant has fallen into a well in Muribahal forest range near Latasahada village of Gudighat panchayat here in Balangir district of Odisha.

According to sources, the elephant is suspected to be trapped in the well after it fell in it while wandering near the village. The forest department personnel and police have warned people not to wander near the well.

The forest department personnel are trying to rescue it.

