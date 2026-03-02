Odisha Education Dept Issues Heat Wave SOP to Universities, Colleges

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: With summer setting in and temperatures rapidly rising across Odisha, the Department of Higher Education has issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to universities and degree colleges in the state as they prepare for the upcoming examination season.

Institutions have been instructed to conduct examinations in the morning hours. Sports and outdoor activities must be avoided in the afternoon. In exceptional cases, appropriate precautions must be put in place for these programmes.

Uninterrupted water supply should be maintained, and ORS must be kept in classrooms, hostels, and examination centres.

The Campuses have been instructed to maintain proper drinking water systems. The installation and repair of tube wells and other drinking water sources should be overseen by institution authorities immediately. First-aid kits are to be at the ready in colleges and examination centres.

Additionally, student and faculty awareness programmes should be prioritised by institutions, as per orders from the Department of Higher Education.

