Odisha Economic Survey 2025-26: Real economic growth at 7.9% in 2025-26

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices is estimated at ₹9.9 lakh crores in 2025-26. The DSDP has increased by 9.5% from ₹9 lakh crores in 2024-25. Meanwhile, the real economic growth is estimated at 7.9 per cent in 2025-26 which is higher than 7.2% last year. Moreover, this is also higher than all India average growth rate of 7.4 per cent.

Odisha’s economy size measured through GSDP at current prices is estimated as INR 9.9 lakh crores in 2025-26. It increased by 9.5% from 9 lakh crores in 2024-25.

All sectors have shown robust growth rates in 2025-26, and the state is poised for rapid expansion in the years ahead as private and public investment are increasing in the State.

Per Capita Income of Odisha rises

The Per Capita Income of Odisha has increased by 9.2 per cent to reach Rs 1,86,761 in 2025-26 (AE) while per capita income at All India level has gone up by 6.9%. Odisha’s rapid growth is translating into faster convergence of per capita income with national level.

Rising Labour Force Participation, Especially Among Women

Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) and female LFPR is increasing in the State. Overall LFPR (for age 15+) in Odisha has increased from 58.1 per cent in 2022 to 64.5 per cent in 2024 as against all India average of 59.6 per cent in 2024.

Meanwhile, Female LFPR (for age 15+) in Odisha has increased significantly from 37.6 per cent in 2022 to 48.7 per cent in 2024 as against all India average of 40.3 per cent in 2024.

Agriculture and Allied Sector Performance

Agriculture and allied sector contributed 19.6% to the state economy in 2025-26 which is higher than the national average of 16.8%.

Sector growth recorded at 5.3%, compared to 3.1% in All India level.

Crop diversification into cotton, maize, vegetables, and spices is enhancing farmers’ income.

Foodgrain Production

Foodgrains production in Odisha has reached a record high of 150.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in 2024-25 from 143.04 lakh MT in 2023-24, reflecting 5.2 per cent growth rate.

Rice production stood at 118.6 lakh MT, supported by schemes such as Samrudha Krushak Yojana and CM-Kisan.

Crop diversification in Odisha has been increasing with cultivation of cash crops like cotton, maize, vegetables, spices etc which will enhance farmers’ income.

Procurement Boost for Farmers

Ragi procurement doubled, supported by incentive pricing.

In 2024-25, 92.6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured from around 20 lakh farmers.

Payments totalling ₹ 21,300 crores for MSP and ₹ 7140 crores for input subsidy.

Irrigation and Cropping Intensity

Irrigation potential expanded to 74.2 lakh hectares.

Cropping Intensity in the State has improved over time to reach 165 per cent in 2024-25 from 158 per cent in 2020-21.

Dairy, Poultry and Fisheries Growth

Milk production rose to 27.1 lakh MT, up 3%.

Egg production surged from 242 crore to 406 crore between 2020-21 and 2024-25 (CAGR 14%).

Odisha is the 4th largest fish producer and 3rd largest marine exporter. Fish production reached 11.92 lakh MT.

Industry and Investment Momentum

Industry contributed 41.3% of GSVA, valued at ₹3.6 lakh crore.

Manufacturing growth projected at 8.3%, higher than the national average.

244 new projects approved in 2025 with proposed investments of ₹5.66 lakh crore.

80 projects implemented, generating 1.4 lakh jobs.

Odisha achieved a 98% implementation rate under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024 and introduced the Odisha Jan Vishwas Bill 2025 to simplify compliance.

Services Sector Expansion

Advertisement

Services account for 39.1% of GSVA, projected to grow 9.3%.

Financial services growth estimated at 11.9%.

AI Policy 2025, Odisha GCC Policy 2025, and Semiconductor & Fabless Policy 2025 are strengthening the digital ecosystem.

Fiscal Strength and Capital Outlay

Capital outlay to GSDP ratio budgeted at 6.6%, highest among major states.

Debt-to-GSDP ratio at 13.6%, well below FRBM limits.

Interest payment to revenue receipt ratio at 2.8%, ensuring fiscal sustainability.

Infrastructure Push: Ports, Rail and Aviation

Ports

Three operational ports: Paradip (major), Dhamra and Gopalpur (non-major).

Paradip handled around 18% of India’s total cargo in 2024-25.

Non-major port capacity planned to increase to 500 MMPTA.

Railways

Rail network expanded to 3,243 km.

Passenger traffic grew at 39.5% CAGR since 2021-22.

Aviation

Five operational airports.

Direct connectivity expanded to 30 cities.

Passenger traffic rose at 31% CAGR.

₹4,182 crore allocated under B-MAAN (2025-30).

Health and Education Gains

Public health expenditure increased from ₹6,200 crore (2019-20) to ₹19,700 crore (2024-25 RE).

Over 8,500 public health institutions operational.

School education budget increased 38.4% in two years.

84% of schools have internet facilities.

Odisha World Skill Centre maintains a 93% placement rate.

Women Empowerment and Social Equity

16.42 lakh Lakhpati Didis created under livelihood initiatives.

Female economic participation supported through crèches, hostels, and night shift reforms.

34.3% of higher education enrolment comes from SC/ST communities.

Industrial employment among SC/ST communities rose to 31.7%.

Sports and Youth Development

Odisha continues to position itself as the “Sports Capital of India” with ₹1,319 crore allocated for Sports and Youth Services in 2025-26. Six districts have been designated as Regional Sports Hubs, with ₹600 crore investment for world-class infrastructure.