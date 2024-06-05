Odisha: Doctor Kidnapped From Kalimela rescued from Karnataka

Malkangiri: The doctor kidnapped from Kalimela was rescued from Karnataka by the police said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday. The SP of Malkangiri has informed in this regard.

A doctor went missing in Malkangari’s Kalimela. He was allegedly kidnapped by Maoists, an investigation has been launched into the abduction. Kalimela Police has started an investigation.

The police went to the accommodation of the missing doctor Amlan Kumar Bhoi and investigated. While an old mobile was found at the scene, a poster in the name of a militant was seized from the doctor’s quarters.

The poster mentions shortage of doctors and disruption of patient care at the Community Health Centre (CHC), said Malkangiri SP. However, the police have started an investigation after analyzing the situation of the family. The family has complained to the District Magistrate that the doctor was abducted by Maoists. On the other hand, the father of the abducted doctor has requested the Kandhamal District Collector to make arrangements for his son’s safe return.

District Collector Ashish Patil has also assured that he will talk to the Malkangari District Collector and give full cooperation. Amlan Bhoi, a doctor from Tikabali town in Kandhamal district, was working at Kalimela community health center in Malkangari district for the last six months. Detailed reports waited in this matter.

