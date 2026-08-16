Odisha: DGP YB Khurania to retire today, IPS Vinaytosh Mishra to take over

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Bhubaneswar: Y.B. Khurania is scheduled to take his retirement from his current post of Odisha DGP (Head of Police Force) today that is on Sunday. As per schedule, YB Khurania’s tenure of two year ends on August 16, 2026.

Meanwhile, senior IPS officer Vinaytosh Mishra has been appointed as the acting director general of police (DGP) for now by the Odisha government.

That means following the retirement of Odisha DGP YB Khurania, IPS Vinaytosh Mishra will hold interim charge as DGP with effect from August 16 until further orders.

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Mishra, currently director general of the Crime Branch and Criminal Investigation Department, will take additional charge as DGP after incumbent Y.B. Khurania retires on August 16, the state government said in a statement.

“After the retirement of incumbent DGP YB Khurania on August 16, Vinaytosh Mishra, DGP, CID, Crime Branch will remain in additional charge of DGP (Head of Police Force) until further orders,” the government said.

Meanwhile, YB Khurania met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Friday ahead of his retirement.

Also Read: Odisha govt appoints Vinaytosh Mishra as Interim DGP