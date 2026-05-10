Odisha DGP YB Khurania reviews law and order with senior officers

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Bhubaneswar: A high-level review meeting was held at the DGP camp office in Bhubaneswar this afternoon under the chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania. The meeting reviewed the law and order situation in the state, crime control, police coordination with the public and making the policing system more effective and people-oriented.

The DGP directed the SPs and Range IGs/DIGs of all districts to take specific and effective steps to control crime and further strengthen the trust and coordination of the police with the public.

The DGP has directed to provide professional and practical training to all the personnel working in Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs). He expressed the hope that such training will further enhance their performance and quick response capacity in complex and emergency situations.

Along with this, the DGP has directed to hold regular “Briefing Parades” in all the police stations of the state before 9 AM every day. He also directed to ensure its proper implementation and regular monitoring.

After this briefing parade, he emphasized on reviewing and discussing the law and order situation of the concerned police station area, crime-prone areas, movement of criminals and ongoing investigations. He said that this would further strengthen the coordination, alertness and quick response capacity at the police station level.

Apart from this, the DGP has directed to take various strict steps to further strengthen law and order in the state. He especially emphasized on expeditious execution of ongoing NBW (Non-Bailable Warrants), strict action against hardened and habitual criminals under NSA and conducting a vigorous crackdown on drug trafficking.

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He also directed to further activate beat patrolling in all police stations, increase regular patrolling on national highways and undertake special campaigns to prevent misbehaviour and crime-related incidents.

In addition, the DGP directed to take effective steps to ensure speedy arrest of the accused, thorough investigation and sentencing as per law by regularly monitoring serious cases like murder by senior police officers.

The DGP directed that the common people should be made aware of the positive work, prompt action and public service role of the police in the next 15 days.

DGP (Crime Branch) Vinaytosh Mishra, Director of Investigation R.P. Koche, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar were prominently present in today’s meeting.

Khurania also held a review meeting with all the police officers of Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar. In the meeting, the law and order situation in the Commissionerate Police area, steps being taken to control crime, prompt and impartial investigation of sensitive cases, positive interaction of the police with the common people and smooth management of the traffic system were discussed in detail.

On this occasion, he advised the police officers to make the policing system more effective. Commissioner of Police Suresh Dev Datta Singh and Additional Commissioner of Police Narasingha Bhol were prominently present in this meeting.