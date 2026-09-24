Odisha DGP selection: Supreme Court witnessed heated arguments over integrity certificate, hearing to resume Tuesday

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday witnessed detailed arguments over the process adopted for the selection of Odisha’s regular Director General of Police (DGP), with the hearing focusing on the withholding of senior IPS officer Sushant Kumar Nath’s Integrity Certificate, the “Zone of Consideration” sent to the UPSC, the eligibility of Level-16 officers and the creation of Ex-Cadre DGP posts. The matter will be heard again on Tuesday.

While arguing for the Odisha government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the process for selecting a new DGP began nearly six months before the retirement of the previous DGP. He said the DGP selection is based not only on seniority but also on merit and UPSC should have a sufficiently large pool of officers. Hence, names of Level-15 officers were also forwarded along with three Level-16 officers

Nath’s Integrity Certificate issued on May 14 was based on the PARs and service records available at that time while fresh information was received from the CBI on August 4 in the Sl recruitment investigation. The CBI said Nath “may be required to be examined.”

UPSC asked the State whether the certificate’s status had been reconsidered. The State re-examined the records of all 11 eligible officers, withheld Nath’s certificate and sent a revised proposal with the certificates of the remaining 10 officers.

The State said it would not have been appropriate to withhold later developments from the UPSC and maintained that transparency was necessary.

On the other hand, Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned whether withholding the Integrity Certificate on the basis of an ongoing investigation amounted to going too far. He asked if such a step effectively placed Nath in the category of an accused.

The judge clarified that the Court was not, at this stage, attributing mala fides to the State. He observed that an investigation is a fact-finding process and may either reveal a person’s involvement or clear that person.

The Court also questioned the handling of Clauses 2(A) and 2(B) of the Zone of Consideration, including whether the two categories had been combined from the outset.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant focused on the Ex-Cadre posts and the Level-16 eligibility issue. The CJI asked what statutory provision governs the movement of an officer from an Ex-Cadre post to a Cadre post or the elevation from Level-15 to Level-16.

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Solicitor General Mehta said he would speak to the Odisha Chief Secretary and place a clear response before the Court.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate P Chidambaram, who argued for Sushant Nath, said that there was no adverse material against Nath in his APAR.

The CBI communication only stated that Nath “may be required to be examined” and he has not been named as an accused in any FIR. Since three eligible Level-16 officers were available, there was no need to invoke Clause 2(B).

Chidambaram also questioned the creation of two Ex-Cadre posts and the promotions made to those posts with immediate effect.

Similarly, senior Advocate Karuna Nundy argued that the CBI communication did not contain any specific allegation against Nath and only indicated that he might be examined at a later stage. She also addressed the issue of Nath’s alleged connection with the PIL petitioner.

Nundy said Nath has stated on affidavit that he does not know the PIL petitioner, has never spoken to the person over the phone and has no acquaintance through any intermediary

The dispute now centres on the basis for withholding Nath’s Integrity Certificate, the composition of the Zone of Consideration and the legal framework governing movement from Ex-Cadre to Cadre posts and from Level-15 to Level-16.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing the matter on Tuesday, when further submissions are expected on these issues.