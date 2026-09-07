Odisha DGP selection case: SC shifts hearing to Sep 16 as Jail DGP seeks hearing as an affected party

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New Delhi: The ongoing legal battle over the selection of Odisha’s Director General of Police (DGP) has taken a new turn, with Jail DGP Sushant Nath joining the proceedings before the Supreme Court as an intervenor.

Nath has sought to be heard in the case on the ground that he is an affected party and that the outcome of the proceedings could have a bearing on his position in the DGP selection process.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has shifted the hearing in the Odisha DGP selection matter to September 16.

The case concerns the process for selection of Odisha’s DGP and, among other issues, whether the list of eligible senior IPS officers and the subsequent selection process conform to the Supreme Court’s earlier directions governing appointment of state police chiefs.

As a senior IPS officer whose prospects could be affected by the outcome, Nath has sought an opportunity to place his position before the court.

Nath’s intervention adds another dimension to the proceedings, which until now have primarily centred on the state’s selection process, the role of the UPSC and compliance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

The court-appointed Amicus Curiae has also submitted a report in the matter.

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The next hearing on September 16 will therefore be significant, particularly on the question of how the DGP selection process should proceed.

Even as Nath has approached the Supreme Court in connection with the DGP selection case, his name has surfaced in a separate development concerning the CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector recruitment process.

The CBI has written to the Odisha Home Department regarding the possibility of examining Nath in connection with its investigation.

Nath was chairman of the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) during the relevant period and his possible examination could be aimed at obtaining information about the recruitment process and decisions taken by the board during his tenure.

However, the possibility of a person being examined by an investigating agency does not by itself establish wrongdoing or criminal liability.