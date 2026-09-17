Odisha DGP Selection Case: SC postpones hearing to September 22

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New-Delhi: The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the appointment of the Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) to September 22.

Jail DGP Sushant Nath was on the initial shortlist for the selection of Odisha’s next Director General of Police (DGP). However, there is a possibility that he may be questioned or his statement recorded in connection with the CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors.

Sushant Nath was the chairman of the Odisha Police Recruitment Board when SI recruitment examination was conducted.

The UPSC was scheduled to empanel three senior IPS officers for consideration for Odisha’s next DGP on August 7. However, the state government subsequently withdrew the earlier list and forwarded a revised list after promoting IPS officers Sanjeeb Panda and Yashwant Jethwa to the rank of DGP.

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Representing the Odisha government, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya has maintained that the state has not violated the directions laid down in the Prakash Singh judgment while preparing the list for DGP selection.

Acharya has also alleged that certain vested-interest groups are attempting to delay the appointment process. According to him, the state government had forwarded its list to the UPSC in May and subsequently informed the commission about developments during its panel meeting in August.

On the issue of the alleged withdrawal of an integrity certificate, Acharya has said that there was no deviation from the prescribed procedure.