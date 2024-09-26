Odisha DGP expresses concern over police-mining mafia nexus, warns of action

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur (YB) Khurania today expressed grave concern over police officers-mining mafias nexus in the State.

In a letter to all SPs and DCPs, the ADGP (Law & Order) said, “It has come to the notice of the SP HQs that certain field officers are involved in activities not related to policing duties, specifically in transportation and other unauthorized operations in mining and industrial zones.”

“The Director General of Police has expressed grave concern over this issue and has emphasized that such actions fall outside the scope of police responsibilities. Any continued involvement or favoritism in these matters will be dealt with seriously,” it added.

The ADGP further said that all field officers are hereby instructed to take cognizance of this directive and comply with it in strict accordance.