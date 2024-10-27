Odisha Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi’s car meets with accident

Sambalpur: Odisha Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi’s car reportedly met with an accident on National Highway-10 near Salepada village under Rengali Police station limits of Sambalpur district this evening.

Then Odisha Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker’s Inova car, bearing registration number OD 02 AQ6776, skidded-off the road and fell into a small gorge. Though it is not clearly known under what circumstances the mishap took place, it is suspected that the accident occurred after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

However, the Deputy Speaker was not present inside the car and only the driver and his Personal Security Officer (PSO) were traveling when the accident occurred.

A team of cops from the Rengali Police station reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. The injured persons were admitted at hospital while a crane machine was used to pull the car from the gorge.