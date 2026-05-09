Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida Urges MLAs to Support Anganwadi Development & Infrastructure

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Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has reached out to all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), seeking their active support for the development and construction of Anganwadi centers within their respective constituencies. Parida, who oversees the Women and Child Development portfolio, emphasized that the involvement of elected representatives is vital for strengthening childcare, nutrition, and women’s welfare services across the state.

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The Deputy Chief Minister’s appeal focused on the necessity of seamless coordination between legislators and local authorities. She urged MLAs to monitor the timely completion of infrastructure projects and to remain vigilant regarding the maintenance of high-quality standards during construction. Beyond physical infrastructure, Parida highlighted the importance of fostering greater women’s participation in ongoing development works at the constituency level, advocating for a collective effort to drive social progress.

Providing a snapshot of the state’s progress in this sector, official data reveals a substantial push in infrastructure over the last two years. A total of 3,293 new Anganwadi center buildings were inaugurated during the financial years 2024–25 and 2025–26. This expansion is part of a larger modernization effort under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme, which has already seen 12,140 Anganwadi centers successfully transformed into “Saksham Anganwadis,” equipped with upgraded facilities to better serve local communities.