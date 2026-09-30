Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida reviews tourist facilities at Nandankanan

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday visited the Bhubaneswar-based Nandankanan Zoological Park, one of the state’s major tourist attractions, and reviewed tourist facilities and the health and overall condition of the rescued orangutans housed at the hand-rearing centre of the zoo.

During her visit, Parida reviewed the status of various facilities and held significant discussions regarding the development of necessary infrastructure to ensure that the experience for visiting tourists is even more convenient, safe, and memorable.

She also held extensive discussions during the meeting regarding the enhancement of the quality of amenities for tourists—such as drinking water, rest areas, and transportation—alongside the maintenance of Nandankanan’s natural environment and the care of its wildlife.

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The Deputy Chief Minister directed the immediate implementation of various developmental measures to ensure that domestic and international tourists return with a pleasant and memorable experience.

The review meeting was attended by Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Tourism Department Balwant Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden (PCCF Wildlife & CWLW, Odisha) Prem Kumar Jha and other senior officials from the Forest and Tourism departments.

Also Read: Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg Reviews Health Status Of Orangutans At Nandankanan