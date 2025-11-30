Odisha Deputy CM KV Singhdeo distributes certified seed potato at Athagarh

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A programme on the Distribution of Certified Seed Potato for Rabi–2025 under the State Sector Scheme “Development of Potato, Vegetable & Spices” was organised today at Jagamohanpur, Keutapada and Dhurushia, Athagarh.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo, graced the occasion as Chief guest and distributed the certified seed potatoes to the farmers. The event aims to promote quality seed availability, strengthen potato production, and support farmers with improved planting material for the upcoming Rabi season.

The Deputy Chief Minister addressed the gathering emphasizing the state’s focus on increasing potato productivity, reducing dependence on imports, and strengthening the agricultural supply chain. Deputy Chief Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment for supporting farmers through various schemes and interventions.

At the outset upon arrival all the guests, officials and participants listened to the ‘Man ki Baat Address’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Director Horticulture, Kalunge Gorakh Waman in his welcome address highlighted the significance of high quality seed distribution in boosting of potato production and productivity across the state ensuring farmers welfare.

MLA, Athagarh Ranendra Pratap Swain, encouraged farmers to adopt the high yielding varieties of certified seed potato and improved cultivation practices in order to have enhanced production.

Advertisement

Later Niti Ranjan Sen, MD, OSSC, addressed the gathering and elaborated on the corporation’s efforts in timely supply of certified seed potato to meet farmer demand across the state.

As of now 1,40,000 quintals of seed potato has been despatched and 91,633 quintals of seed potato has been distributed among farmers of different districts.

In Cuttack district, there is a plan to cover 800 hectares under potato cultivation during Rabi out of which 270 Ha will be covered in Athgarh sub-division.

Following the formal addresses, Certified Seed Potato Distribution was carried out, after which planting activities were undertaken at the venue as a demonstration for the farmers.

Among others, Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, Collector and District Magistrate, Cuttack, Joint Director of Horticulture, Dr. Prafulla Kumar Bhanja, Subrat Kumar Chand, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Assistant Director Horticulture, and Assistant Horticulture Officers participated in the seed potato distribution programme.

Also Read: Odisha To Bolster Grassroots Feeder Programmes