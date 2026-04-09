Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo inaugurates Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ CSR Programme in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s fifth-largest jewellery retail group and a responsible jewellery brand, today announced its East Region Scholarship Programme at Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar.

The initiative will support 2,000 students with an investment of Rs 1.8 crore, as part of its Rs 200 crore National CSR commitment for FY 2026–27.

The National CSR programme spans 3,000+ locations across 19 states and is expected to benefit over 2 lakh people, with a strong focus on education alongside initiatives in hunger relief, healthcare, housing, and environmental protection.

Key efforts of the CSR programme include scholarships for 33,000 girls, expansion of micro-learning centres for street children in partnership with Pratham Education Foundation, and implementation through the Malabar Charitable Trust.

The Bhubaneswar event was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, along with senior representatives from the Group, invited dignitaries, and members of the academic community.

At the regional level, the Group’s CSR initiatives across East India extend beyond scholarships to include programmes in hunger eradication, education support, and access to essential resources.

Advertisement

In Jharkhand, it operates 217 micro-learning centres supporting 9,169 students, provides 7,109 meals per day across two locations, and has developed 25 drinking water wells benefiting 1,065 individuals.

In Odisha, 183 micro-learning centres support 5,738 students, along with 5,017 meals per day across five locations and 132 drinking water wells benefiting 2,511 individuals. In West Bengal, the Group runs 192 micro-learning centres supporting 7,501 students, provides 6,292 meals per day across two locations, and has developed 402 drinking water wells benefiting 9,446 individuals.

Commenting on the initiative, Singh Deo said, “Initiatives that focus on education, nutrition, and access to essential resources play an important role in strengthening communities at the grassroots level. Programmes such as these contribute meaningfully towards improving access to education and supporting inclusive development.”

P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Education remains one of the most effective ways to create long-term impact at both an individual and community level. Through our scholarship programmes, we aim to support students who have the ability to succeed but require financial assistance to continue their studies.”

The Group’s CSR activities span education, hunger eradication, healthcare, housing, women empowerment, and environmental protection, with five percent of its net trading profit allocated towards these initiatives.

With the East Region Scholarship Programme in Bhubaneswar, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to strengthen its education-focused CSR efforts across regional markets, ensuring structured and consistent support for students.