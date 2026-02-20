Odisha debt projected at Rs 1.34 lakh crore with interest burden at just 2.8% of revenue

Advertisement

Odisha’s public debt is projected to rise to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in 2025-26, reflecting increased capital expenditure and development spending, even as key fiscal indicators suggest the state’s debt levels remain among the most sustainable in the country relative to its economic size.

According to the Odisha Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the Assembly, the state’s total debt stock has increased from Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2024-25 and is estimated to reach Rs 1.34 lakh crore in the current financial year. Despite the increase in absolute terms, the debt remains contained at 13.6 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product, well within the limits prescribed under the Odisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

The state’s borrowing levels also remain comfortably below the ceiling fixed by the Centre, which has capped Odisha’s net borrowing limit at 3.5 per cent of projected GSDP. This ceiling includes borrowings from market loans, institutional sources, National Small Savings Fund, central loans and other public account liabilities.

The composition of Odisha’s public debt reflects its reliance on internal borrowing to finance development programmes. As per budget estimates for 2025-26, total public debt stood at Rs 1,21,571 crore, including Rs 94,095 crore in internal debt and Rs 27,476 crore in loans and advances from the Centre.

State officials have attributed the rise in debt to increased capital expenditure and expansion of public programmes, particularly in infrastructure and social sectors. The Economic Survey noted that higher fiscal deficits driven by capital investment are expected to gradually increase the debt-to-GSDP ratio to around 15.7 per cent by 2029-30, although this level would still remain within permissible fiscal limits.

Importantly, debt sustainability indicators remain strong. Odisha’s interest payment to revenue receipts ratio stands at 2.8 per cent, significantly lower than the 15 per cent threshold considered a warning level for fiscal stress. This indicates that the state’s debt servicing burden remains manageable and does not significantly constrain fiscal flexibility.

The state’s relatively low debt ratio compared to major states reflects its conservative borrowing strategy and stable revenue base, supported by strong performance in mining, industry and tax collections. At the same time, the increase in debt signals a strategic shift towards higher capital spending aimed at accelerating long term economic growth.

The Economic Survey also highlighted sustained growth in social sector spending, with expenditure projected at Rs 1.21 lakh crore in 2025-26, an increase of 8.1 per cent over the previous year. Over the past decade, social sector spending has grown at a compound annual rate of 15 per cent, reflecting the state’s focus on improving education, healthcare and welfare outcomes.

The rise in public debt, therefore, reflects a calibrated fiscal strategy focused on expanding infrastructure and social investment while maintaining prudent borrowing levels. With debt indicators remaining within safe thresholds and borrowing costs expected to remain moderate, Odisha’s fiscal position continues to remain stable even as the state increases spending to support economic expansion and development priorities.