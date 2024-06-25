Odisha: Dead body of youth from Puri found in Bengaluru, probe initiated

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
body of youth puri

Brahmagiri: In a shocking incident, the body of a youth from Puri district of Odisha was found in Bengaluru, said reports on Tuesday. The boy belonged to Brahmagiri area of Puri district.

The youth had gone to Bengaluru for employment. The deceased has been identified as Sambit Jena. He was working as a security guard in Bengaluru said reports. The youth however was a resident hailing from Gambhari village that falls under Brahmagiri Police Station of Puri District in Odisha.

Reports say that, Sambit was working as a security guard in a private company at Bengaluru for the past one year. However, he changed to another company two months ago. He was on duty last night but this morning, his dead body was recovered from the company premises.

However, the how and why question behind Sambit’s death still remains a mystery. On the other hand, the family members have raised the suspicion of their son being murdered. The company has not given any statement or response regarding the death. The family members have appealed for justice and for their son’s dead body to be returned back home.

