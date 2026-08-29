Odisha Cuttack Bali Yatra: Dangerous Rides to Be Banned This Year

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Cuttack: Odisha Cuttack Bali Yatra visitors to this year’s maritime fest may not get to enjoy some of the high-risk amusement rides. The Meena Bazar Association has decided to prohibit dangerous rides such as the “Hammer” and “Single Tower” rides from this year.

The move comes in the wake of an incident during last year’s Bali Yatra, when a 70-foot-high Single Tower ride malfunctioned, leaving 16 people stranded for several hours.

The Mina Bazar association has also decided not to allow excessively old rides at the annual fair. A special technical team will be formed to inspect the safety and condition of the other rides before they are installed. The decision was announced by association secretary Abhishek Jena on Saturday.

This year’s Bali Yatra is scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 1. The Cuttack district administration has submitted a proposal to the state government seeking permission to organise the festival at the Upper Bali Yatra Ground as well from this year.

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The district administration is making efforts to hold the fair at both grounds this year, the Collector said.

The tender process for Bali Yatra has already been finalised. In view of last year’s ride-related incident, special safety measures are being planned. Adequate safety distance will be maintained between the rides, and discussions will be held with the ride owners’ association to ensure compliance with safety norms, the Collector said.

The administration is also preparing a more systematic traffic management plan to handle the expected rush during the festival.

Meanwhile, Barabati-Cuttack MLA said the Upper Bali Yatra Ground has a strong historical connection with the festival and therefore Bali Yatra should be organised there as well.